South Korea announced today, Tuesday, its intention to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth 5 million US dollars to Turkey and send about 110 personnel to support search and rescue work in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck the country, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korean Foreign Ministry.
Ministry spokesman Lim Su-suk told a press conference that military planes would carry medical supplies to Turkey, which was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale and causing widespread destruction. The spokesman said the team will consist of more than 60 members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team and 50 military personnel.
Korean President Yoon Sok Yul ordered the government earlier in the day to urgently send rescue workers and medical supplies. Foreign Minister Park Jin also spoke with Murat Temer, the Turkish ambassador to South Korea, earlier in the day and pledged active support to the quake-hit country.
#South #Korea #million #dollars #victims #earthquake #Turkey
Leave a Reply