Today, Friday 2 December 2022, at 16.00 South Korea and Portugal take to the field in Qatar for the third and final day of the group stage (group H) of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first planned for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see South Korea Portugal live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between South Korea and Portugal will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 4 pm today, Friday 2 December 2022. Ample time is expected before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 World Championship races Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

South Korea Portugal live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow South Korea Portugal in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen where to watch South Korea Portugal on TV and live streaming, a match in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

South Korea (4-4-2): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Jin-Su; Lee Kang-in, Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Na Sang-ho; Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan. Coach: Gomes Bento.

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Mendes; Neves, Carvalho, B. Fernandes; B. Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leao. Coach: Santos.

