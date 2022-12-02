18′



Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).



18′



Lee Jae-Sung (South Korea) has been fouled in the opposite field.



17′



Offside, South Korea. Cho Gue-Sung tries a through ball, but Kim Jin-Su is caught offside.



17′



Finish off standing under sticks at ground level. Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) header from the left side of the box. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross into the box.



16′



Corner, South Korea. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.



16′



Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (South Korea) right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jung Woo-Young.



fifteen’



Offside, Portugal. Pepe tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.



fifteen’



Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Ruben Neves.



12′



Free kick by Lee Jae-Sung (South Korea).



12′



João Cancelo (Portugal) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



5′



Gooooool! South Korea 0, Portugal 1. Ricardo Horta (Portugal) right footed shot from the center of the box.



two’



Free kick by Lee Jae-Sung (South Korea).



two’



João Cancelo (Portugal) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



1′



Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) has received a foul in the opposite field.



1′



Foul by António Silva (Portugal).



The first part begins.



0′

