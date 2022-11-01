South Korea | Police: Crowd control in crowded Seoul inadequate, interior minister apologized

South Korean authorities said on Tuesday that the number of people killed in Saturday night’s stampede had risen to 156.

South Korea Minister of the Interior Lee Sang-min apologized on Tuesday for the crowd that killed more than 150 people on Saturday evening in Seoul, reports news agency AFP.

“I want to to offer my sincere apologies to the public as the minister in charge of public safety for this accident,” Lee said at a news conference, according to AFP.

South Korean police said crowd control at the crowded venue was inadequate.

“I feel a boundless responsibility for public safety because of this accident and will do my best to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again,” Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun said at a press conference, according to news agency Reuters.

Prime minister of the country Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that the lack of “institutional support measures” for crowd control was one of the reasons for the accident, according to Reuters. He also said that the investigation of the accident will determine whether the actions of the relevant authorities on the spot were sufficient.

South Korea in the capital, Seoul, a local time-killing crowd arose on Saturday night in the midst of the Halloween festivities. Officials said on Tuesday that the death toll had risen to 156. In addition, more than 150 people were injured in the incident, 30 of them seriously.

Tungos was born in the Itaewon district, where, according to reports, up to 100,000 people had gathered.

According to AFP, the police had received several urgent danger reports from the crowd gathered in the area on Saturday evening.

According to Yoon, the police knew that a dangerous number of people had gathered in the area, but the way this information was handled was “inadequate”, according to AFP.

Terrestrial officials said earlier CNN’s stating that they had no guidelines for dealing with the crowds that gathered at the Halloween party.

According to the authorities, 137 police officers had been sent to the Itaewon area on the night in question, while in previous years before the coronavirus pandemic, only about a few dozen police officers had been there.

“Because a lot of people were expected to gather in Itaewon for this Halloween festival, I understand that preparations were made to deploy more police forces there than in other years,” said the head of the police’s violent crime investigation Oh Seung-jin According to CNN.

However, he also said that the police currently do not have a separate preparation instruction for situations where a large number of people are expected to gather in a certain area, but the event does not have an organizer. According to him, the police had not been sent there to control the crowds, but to prevent crimes and “various illegal activities”.

Also head of the Department of Disaster and Security Management at the Ministry of the Interior and Security Kim Seong-ho said, according to CNN, that they had “no guidelines or manual” for such a situation.

Prime minister Han Duck-soo and the President Yoon Suk-yeol promised previouslythat the accident will be thoroughly investigated.

According to Prime Minister Hani, the country’s administration is ready to make changes after the investigation in order to avoid a similar major accident in the future.

President Yoon on Tuesday called for safety measures to prevent accidents in crowds in the future, Reuters reports.

“We should come up with concrete security measures to control the crowds, not only in these streets where this massive disaster happened, but also in other places like stadiums and concert venues where large crowds gather,” Yoon said, according to Reuters.