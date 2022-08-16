The South Korean Ministry of Land, Transport and Infrastructure announced Tuesday that the government intends to provide 2.7 million new housing units over the next five years by easing rules for redevelopment and construction of residential buildings and allowing the private sector to participate in downtown development projects.

The South Korean Yonhap News Agency indicated that this plan is the first of its kind since President Yoon Sok Yeol took office on May 10.

The ministry said that the plan includes providing 1.58 million units in the capital, Seoul, and its surrounding areas, and 1.12 million units in the rest of the country, with the aim of stabilizing the real estate market.

The plan includes the provision of 520,000 units through redevelopment, reconstruction and government-led development projects in cities, and 880,000 public housing will be provided in the capital’s areas through the private sector development program.

The ministry also intends to gradually announce the sites designated for the construction of new housing, as of next October, and will announce procedures to facilitate the reconstruction of residential complexes that have been built for decades, during the next month.

The government plans to allow private real estate developers to lead real estate development projects for expensive residential areas in downtown Seoul.