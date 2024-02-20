South Korea | Patients are sent home due to mass layoffs of doctors

On Tuesday, patients had to be sent home for surgeries, among other things, because no doctors were available.

in South Korea thousands of doctors have quit their jobs and demonstrated against the educational changes planned by the country's government. Most of them are doctors in the process of specializing.

Almost 6,500 doctors have submitted their resignations and 1,600 have left their jobs due to protest. The country's administration has ordered the doctors back to work, and the police have reported possible arrests. South Korean law defines the ways in which healthcare workers can go on strike.

The dispute is related to the administration's goal to increase the number of doctors as the population ages. The changes would concern, among other things, easing access to education.

Doctors fear that the change will reduce the quality of services. According to those who support the government's plans, doctors are mainly concerned because the reforms could lower doctors' salaries and social status.

Patients had to be sent home on Tuesday for operations, among other things, because no doctors were available. Second Vice Minister of Health of South Korea Park Min-soo said that he is very worried about the situation, especially because of the patients.

According to news agency AFP, South Korea has one of the lowest number of doctors per patient in developed countries. The country's goal is to increase the number of people studying to become doctors by 65 percent from the current level starting in 2025, which means 2,000 students annually.

The South Korean doctors' association has stated that an 11 percent increase in the number of those who were able to study would be at a sustainable level. The country's administration has rejected the proposal.