Wednesday, January 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Korea | Party: The stabber hit the opposition leader close to the carotid artery

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
South Korea | Party: The stabber hit the opposition leader close to the carotid artery

The suspect is being charged with attempted murder, as he has told the police that he wanted to kill Lee Jae-myung.

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung59, was in danger of dying when he was stabbed in the neck, Lee's party said Wednesday.

Lee was stabbed while visiting the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday. A representative of the Democratic Party Jung Chung-raen according to the attacker almost hit the carotid artery with his knife. If that had happened, Lee would have died instantly.

Lee was flown from Busan to Seoul, where he underwent surgery. He was still in intensive care on Wednesday. The condition of the opposition leader was serious, but stable.

The police a 66-year-old man is suspected of attacking Lee, who was arrested on the spot. According to news agency Yonhap, the police have obtained search warrants for the suspect's home and office.

The suspect is being charged with attempted murder, as he has told the police that he wanted to kill a politician.

See also  How India first landed on the south pole of the moon

Lee lost the presidential election very narrowly to the current incumbent, the Conservatives, in March For Yoon Suk-yeol. Lee is rumored to run again in the 2027 presidential election.

#South #Korea #Party #stabber #hit #opposition #leader #close #carotid #artery

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The 5 key players of FC Barcelona for the match against Las Palmas in LaLiga

The 5 key players of FC Barcelona for the match against Las Palmas in LaLiga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result