The suspect is being charged with attempted murder, as he has told the police that he wanted to kill Lee Jae-myung.

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung59, was in danger of dying when he was stabbed in the neck, Lee's party said Wednesday.

Lee was stabbed while visiting the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday. A representative of the Democratic Party Jung Chung-raen according to the attacker almost hit the carotid artery with his knife. If that had happened, Lee would have died instantly.

Lee was flown from Busan to Seoul, where he underwent surgery. He was still in intensive care on Wednesday. The condition of the opposition leader was serious, but stable.

The police a 66-year-old man is suspected of attacking Lee, who was arrested on the spot. According to news agency Yonhap, the police have obtained search warrants for the suspect's home and office.

The suspect is being charged with attempted murder, as he has told the police that he wanted to kill a politician.

Lee lost the presidential election very narrowly to the current incumbent, the Conservatives, in March For Yoon Suk-yeol. Lee is rumored to run again in the 2027 presidential election.