The South Korean government pardoned former president and former political rival Park Geun-hye, sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a major corruption scandal, Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said on Friday (24).

The former South Korean president was on a list of people benefiting from a special amnesty and was pardoned “from a national unity perspective,” Park Beom-kye told reporters.

Daughter of military man and former dictator Park Chung-hee, Park Geun-hye became the first woman to lead the country in 2013, presenting herself to the electorate as the model daughter of the nation, incorruptible and independent.

But less than four years after being elected in late 2016, she was ousted from her post by the South Korean parliament after a corruption scandal sparked strong protests in the streets.

The 69-year-old former politician was serving a 20-year prison sentence for accepting bribes and abuse of power and another two years for violating the electoral law.

The scandal exposed the dark links between big business and politics in South Korea. Park and her friend Choi Soon-sil were accused of accepting partnerships with large conglomerates, including giant Samsung, in exchange for preferential treatment.

Anger against Park and his conservative party favored the coming to power of President Moon Jae-in, with more leftist positions.

