The leader of the is not in danger of life Democratic party from the South Korea and former presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, attacked with a knife and stabbed in the neck in the city of Busan. The local media reported it. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition party, had just visited the construction site of a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan; and was surrounded by journalists who were asking him questions, when he was attacked by a man who managed to approach him by pretending to be a supporter. The scene of the attack was recorded by South Korean TV channels. Lee is seen on the ground while someone presses a handkerchief to his neck and instantly captures the man, still unidentified, who carried out the gesture.

The attacker approaches him, blending into the crowd of journalists, and lunges at Lee, hitting him in the neck with an object. Lee collapses to the ground as those around him rush to help him. However, the political leader was conscious when he was taken to hospital and the wound does not pose a danger. According to local media, the attacker is a man between 50 and 60 years old who he wore a paper crown with Lee's name. Head of the Democratic Party, Lee was narrowly defeated by the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol in the tight presidential race that took place last year (just 1% margin). Forced to work at a very young age, in the electoral campaign he had focused heavily on his figure self-made man, but his image has been tarnished by some scandals; and was tried on corruption charges in connection with a development project while he was mayor of Seongnam City. His Democratic Party will face Yoon's party in April's parliamentary elections.

The politician, who suffered an injury on the left side of his neck, risked a massive hemorrhage from the jugular vein. The attack happened around 10.30am local time, when Lee had just visited the construction site of a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan. The political leader was immediately transported to Pusan ​​National University Hospital while still conscious, subjected to first aid care and then flown to Seoul National University Hospital for surgery.

South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck while speaking to the press in Busan. When populist rules in a democracy, opposition is never fear free. Today is only 2nd day of 2024! https://t.co/zDbiVbVPpw — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 2, 2024

