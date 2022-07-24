South Korea is tightening entry restrictions as of tomorrow, Monday, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country
Recently.
The South Korean health authorities were quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying that the country will require all those coming from abroad to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination on the first day of entry, starting from
On July 25th.
Those coming from abroad must undergo a PCR examination on the day of entry, and if it is difficult to conduct the examination on the same day due to lack of time, they must undergo the examination on the next day.
Currently, those coming into the country are required to take a PCR test within 3 days of their entry, with a recommendation to take a rapid antigen test within 7-6 days of entry, as the country has eased entry restrictions since June.
And the health authorities recommend those coming to wait at home or place of residence after undergoing the examination until they obtain a negative result. The number of injuries imported from abroad in South Korea ranged between 200 and 500 injuries in the last week.
The increase in infections coming from abroad is attributed to the resurgence of the Corona outbreak globally, amid reduced entry procedures and the increase in the number of travelers on domestic and foreign trips for summer holidays.
#South #Korea #obliges #expatriates #undergo #PCR #tests
Leave a Reply