South Korea | North Korean missile piece revealed: Soviet-developed SA-5

On November 2 and 3, North and South Korea launched several missiles towards each other’s territorial waters.

of South Korea The Ministry of Defense presented the remains of a North Korean missile that fell into the sea last week in Seoul on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

According to South Korea, the piece, about three meters long, is part of the SA-5 missile. This type of missile was introduced by the Soviet Union in the 1960s and has since been updated several times. North Korea reportedly bought missiles from the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

According to South Korea, Russia uses similar missiles in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea has recently criticized the mutual exercises between the United States and South Korea, which according to North Korea are preparations for a possible attack.