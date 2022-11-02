Home page politics

A news program reports on North Korean military exercises at a train station in Seoul, South Korea. © Ahn Young-Joon/AP/dpa

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are rising. North Korea continues missile tests.

Seoul – North Korea has fired at least three short-range missiles towards the sea, according to the South Korean military. One of them flew across the sea border off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, the General Staff said.

She therefore fell into the water near the territorial waters of South Korea. An air alert was also triggered on the South Korean island of Ulleung. The missiles were ballistic missiles.

UN resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. Depending on the design, these can also carry a nuclear warhead. North Korea’s recent missile tests come amid heightened tensions in the region. North Korea’s tests were seen in South Korea as a response to ongoing air force maneuvers by South Korean and US forces.

North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unusually high frequency since the end of September, most recently last Friday. According to the government itself, this should also simulate the shelling of airfields in South Korea with tactical nuclear weapons. dpa