An ICBM during a launch exercise at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang in March. © 朝鮮通信社/KCNA via KNS/dpa

The USA is sending another nuclear submarine to South Korea. A few hours later, North Korea responded with a missile launch.

Seoul – According to the South Korean military, North Korea has once again fired a ballistic missile despite UN ban decisions. The test rocket fell into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan after a flight of around 570 kilometers, the General Staff in Seoul said. A few hours earlier, according to reports from South Korean broadcasters, the nuclear-powered American submarine “USS Missouri” docked in the South Korean port city of Busan. The deployment of such and other weapon systems is intended to serve as a deterrent to North Korea.

South Korea's military recorded the launch of the test rocket late Sunday evening (local time) in the area around the North Korean capital Pyongyang, it said. It was therefore a short-range missile.

The General Staff accused North Korea of ​​renewed provocation. UN resolutions prohibit the self-proclaimed nuclear power from launching or even testing ballistic missiles of any range. Depending on the design, such rockets can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

In view of increased tensions with North Korea, the USA and its ally South Korea agreed in April to increase their military cooperation. This should also include a more visible temporary deployment of strategic American weapons systems, including nuclear submarines.

The USA and its partner countries South Korea, Japan and Australia recently imposed new sanctions on North Korea because of the launch of its first reconnaissance satellite in November. They accuse Pyongyang of using technologies directly related to its intercontinental ballistic missile program. North Korea, which the USA in particular classifies as a hostile state, has tested rockets and guided missiles several times this year after an unprecedented series of missile tests last year. dpa