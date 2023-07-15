South Korea | More than 20 people died in landslides and floods caused by heavy rains

Heavy rains that have lasted for days have also caused the Goesan dam in the central parts of the country to flood.

Over 20 10 people have died and 10 are missing in South Korea due to heavy rains. In addition, thousands have been ordered to evacuate, the country’s authorities said on Saturday, according to the news agency Reuters and AFP.

South Korean news agency Yonhap according to that there would be at least 24 dead.

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security, at least 1,500 people have been evacuated, and the number of evacuees is expected to rise, reports the Reuters news agency based on the ministry’s Saturday morning figures.

The worst destruction has hit North Gyeongsang province in the southeast of the country.

Heavy rains have also caused landslides and building collapses. According to Yonhap, in one of the fatal cases, a car was caught in a landslide.

According to news agency Yonhap, the number of victims is feared to rise.

For days now the sustained heavy rains have caused at least the Goesan dam in the central parts of the country to flood.

The dam started flooding with water on Saturday morning local time. Thousands of people have been ordered to be evacuated from nearby areas.

Many villages near the dam have floods caused by the water.

Roads and bridges have been cut, and some residents have been stuck in their homes, according to Yonhap.

Also the country there have been problems with train connections due to heavy rains. On Friday, a slow-moving train derailed as a result of a landslide. An employee of the train was injured, but there were no passengers on board, Reuters reported.

There have been power outages in several cities. According to Yonhap, thousands of homes were without electricity on Saturday.

Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo has, according to AFP, asked the authorities to react to river flooding and landslides “preventively” and has asked the Ministry of Defense for help in rescue operations.