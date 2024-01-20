Saturday, January 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Korea | More than 150 people were crushed to death at a Halloween party – Now the police chief is suspected of negligence

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
South Korea | More than 150 people were crushed to death at a Halloween party – Now the police chief is suspected of negligence

More than 150 people died in an accident in the capital of South Korea in October 2022. Now the prosecutor has filed charges against the police chief of Seoul for the events of less than two years ago.

Seoul the chief police chief of the metropolitan area has been indicted for an incident that happened in October 2022 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, in which more than 150 people died and dozens of people were injured in a crowd during a Halloween celebration. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Police commissioner Kim Kwang-ho is accused of neglect of professional duty, which is suspected to have led to deaths and injuries, says the prosecutor's office in a statement published on Friday.

According to the statement, the police chief failed to take necessary measures on the day of the accident, such as ensuring proper guidance and supervision. The police chief is also suspected of not deploying enough policemen at the scene when the accident occurred.

See also  Athletics | Jere Haapalainen is growing into a Finnish sports star - the closest point of comparison is the king of his sport

The statement considers that as police chief, he would have been able to foresee possible dangerous situations.

More than 150 people died in the accident. Picture: Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

In October On the 29th, tens of thousands of people had gone out to celebrate Halloween, when at night the party suddenly turned into chaos and a huge tragedy. Most of the people at the party were young adults.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting restrictions had prevented the normal celebration of Halloween in the two previous years. However, in the Itaewon district, now known for its clubs and bars, people had gathered to celebrate without safety gaps or face masks.

A deadly crowd formed in the alley that intersects with the main street of the Itaewon area, where people were pressed together and unable to move. People fell on top of each other and probably died from lack of oxygen.

See also  Saturday guests The security provided by NATO is broader than just security guarantees, says Finland's NATO ambassador

More than 150 people died in the stampede. Most of the victims were teenagers and twenty-somethings.

The police the chain of command and its leaders' reaction to the major accident immediately woke up after the accident growing criticism and anger in South Korea. Among other things, it was said that the police arrived at the crash site in Seoul only 85 minutes after the major accident.

In January of last year, the prosecutor started an investigation into the actions of the authorities in connection with the accident. The subjects of the investigation were a couple of dozen officials from the police, rescue service and district offices.

As a result of the investigation, the prosecutor brought charges against, among others, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, whose district Itaewon belongs to. According to AFP, the prosecution of Kim Kwang-ho was delayed for more than a year. The families of the victims have demanded that he be brought to justice and resign from his position.

See also  Gregory Porter, a revival of spirits to the rhythm of jazz

The relatives have also appealed to the president of South Korea in the matter to Yoon Suk-yeol and asked him to fire the police chief immediately.

#South #Korea #people #crushed #death #Halloween #party #police #chief #suspected #negligence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Russia, for the first time, a SVO member accused of murdering a colleague was acquitted. The case involved contract soldiers from the Caucasus

In Russia, for the first time, a SVO member accused of murdering a colleague was acquitted. The case involved contract soldiers from the Caucasus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result