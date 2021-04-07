The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention said that South Korea recorded 668 new infections with the Coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since January 8, amid the increasing infection.

With these new cases, the total number of injuries in the country reached 106,898, and the number of deaths reached 1,756.

KCNA data showed that more than 63 percent of the new cases were concentrated in Seoul and its vicinity, including Gyeonggi Province.

The authorities said they would expand testing efforts to track the transmission of the infection nationwide, through epidemiological surveys and preventive tests.

More than a million doses of the vaccine have been distributed among medical workers and groups most at risk of infection since the start of the vaccination campaign last February, but the authorities are facing a decline in vaccination operations due to their reliance on the global Kovacs program to provide vaccines, which is experiencing delays.