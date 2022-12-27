The North Korean drones that South Korea said it had removed from your airspace on monday (26.dec.2022) they were, in reality, a cluster of birds.

According to a statement by a representative of the country’s army obtained by the broadcaster KBS🇧🇷 “Winter is the season for migratory birds. Unlike other birds, migratory birds migrate in groups, so they are recognized by radar differently than isolated individuals.”🇧🇷

South Korea had detected what it assessed to be drones in the northwestern Gyeonggi region of the country at around 10:25 am (local time).

As soon as they noticed the movement, the South Korean authorities fired alerts and sent fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft to intercept what was detected in the sky.

A South Korean KA-1 fighter was also sent, which crashed for unknown reasons in the Hoengseong region, about 140 kilometers east of the capital Seoul.

HISTORIC

The dispatch of the aircraft to what they thought were drones came 8 days after North Korea fired 2 ballistic missiles towards the seaaccording to officials in South Korea and Japan.

The missiles were fired two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine, which was supposed to allow it to launch ballistic missiles faster.

Exactly 1 month ago, North Korea launched a ballistic missile (which follows a predetermined path) considered the country’s longest-range weapon. Officials said the missile was fired towards Japan and landed 200km off the northern island of Hokkaido.