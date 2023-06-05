Minimum effort and maximum yield for an unforgiving South Korea. The quarter-final against Nigeria delivered a false result and projected the Asians into the semi-final for the second consecutive edition, thanks to a seal from Choi in the first overtime of a challenge dominated by Africans but stingy with opportunities. Kim Eun-Jung’s boys will face Italy on Thursday evening (11 pm Italian time) to play for access to the world final.

Monologue

—

Nigeria presents itself with something new compared to the round of 16 match against Argentina: the Rossoneri Eletu is in Bosso’s duo midfield, with the task of balancing a team with a very high center of gravity and inclined to attack en bloc. The African coach’s strategy immediately bears fruit, so much so that Nigeria places itself in the Korean half of the field and insists. The rapid phrasing in the middle with Eletu and Daga and the constant push of Jude and Muhammad on the wingers put the Asians in serious difficulty, who practically never shoot towards the goal defended by Aniogboso in the first 45′. Nigeria is more enterprising, but lacks the necessary precision to worry Kim, in fact called into question only twice: on a header by Fago around 15′ and on a powerful left foot from the edge of Eletu in the half hour. The Nigerians also led the way in the second half, but the Korean defense proved to be a rubber wall and at the end of regulation time there were just four shots on goal, all for the Nigerians, but none particularly challenging for Kim’s goal.