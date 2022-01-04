South Korea Loikkari returned to North Korea from a strictly guarded border – “not unique,” ​​says Finnish Korean researcher

South Korean authorities have promised to tighten border controls – in some cases the same person will jump from one country to another three times.

Same the man seems to have mocked North and South Korea’s tight border controls twice already.

About 30 years ago, a man named about a former scaffolding gymnast jumped from North Korea to South Korea. And on Saturday, he climbed over the border barriers in the other direction and returned to North Korea.

South Korea’s border controls have been heavily criticized for this and other border crossings through the demilitarized zone, says The Korea Times.

Illegal border crossings have taken place, especially on the east coast.

North Korea some 230 people fled South Korea from severe dictatorship and poverty in 2020 and beyond more than a thousand people a year. The preliminary figure for 2021 is 48, although statistics are in progress. In total, more than 30,000 residents of North Korea have fled to South Korea since the late 1990s.

The cut back to North Korea is less common, but not unique.

“South Korea is not an easy place for North Koreans to be. Dissatisfaction does not usually lead to return attempts, but it does, ”says the Korean researcher. Antti Leppänen by phone to Helsingin Sanomat.

In 2020, South Korea reported that 29 people returned to North Korea in the previous decade, although the actual figure is estimated to be higher. One survey according to as many as nearly a third of those who jumped from North Korea would have considered returning at some point and last month in another survey 18 percent said they were willing to return to North Korea.

The reason for the return could be, for example, homesickness, maladaptation and criminal investigation, or an unsustainable debt burden in South Korea. Some of the jumpers have also been suspected of being North Korean spies returning after completing their mission.

“In this case, the person had shown maladaptation and a verbal willingness to return, which had also been reported to the authorities,” says researcher Leppänen.

The man who worked as a cleaner is said to be in financial trouble.

Cuts have been a propaganda problem for the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Unille. He has promised pardons to returnees.

“There is no going back button. In some cases, the returnee ends up as a tool for government information, or propaganda, ”says Leppänen.

Usually, this propaganda does not claim South Korea as a poor country. Its wealth is generously granted, but at the same time it is emphasized that North Koreans are seen there as second-class citizens.

When crossing the border once is sometimes prepared for it more than once. As many as six of the 29 reported cases that jumped from and returned to North Korea have since jumped back to South Korea.

Again, this may be about spying – or maladaptation to conditions in both North and South Korea.