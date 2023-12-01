The Falcon 9 launched carrying the satellite from the Vandenberg Space Base in California.

The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported that the satellite was successfully placed in orbit shortly after the missile took off.

She added, quoting the South Korean Ministry of Defense: “The Falcon 9 was launched at 10.19 am and the spy satellite was placed in orbit approximately four minutes after launch.”

Placing the satellite in orbit means that South Korea now has the first spy satellite built domestically to monitor North Korea’s nuclear-armed activities.

Seoul seeks to launch four additional satellites by the end of 2025 to enhance its capabilities.

The satellite was placed in an orbit between 400 and 600 kilometers high, according to the South Korean Yonhap Agency, and it is capable of detecting a small object about 30 centimeters in size.

Yonhap quoted a Defense Ministry official as saying: “Taking into account their accuracy and ability to monitor the Earth, our satellite technology is among the top five in the world.”

Since North Korea launched its Malygyong-1 satellite last week, Pyongyang said it was able to monitor key sites in the United States and South Korea. However, no photos were posted.

It was North Korea’s third attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit after two failed operations in May and August.

Seoul confirmed that Russia assisted North Korea technically in that operation.