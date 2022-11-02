Second South Korean Army is the first time a North Korean missile has come close to the maritime border since the countries’ separation in 1948.

South Korea said it had carried out missile tests on Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) in response to North Korean missile launches, as it had promised last Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) in a communicated. The information is from the news agency AP.

According to the South Korean armed forces, the fighters fired 3 precision-guided missiles on Wednesday (Nov. The launches were a reaction to several North Korean nuclear tests in recent months, and added to the approval of the law that regulates the use of nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s military said North Korea launched more than 10 missiles of various types on its east and west coasts. The crash site is in international waters, but still far south of the nation’s border extension.

South Korea’s military said it was the first time a North Korean missile had landed so close to the maritime border since the countries’ division in 1948, a consequence of the Cold War.

A member of the North Korean Workers’ Party executive committee, Pak Jong Chon, in a statement on Wednesday (Nov. ”formulating a collapse of the North Korean regime” in reference to National Defensive Strategy report recently released from the Pentagon. The report stated that any North Korean nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, ‘‘will result in the end of the regime’.

These attacks come during the official 1-week mourning declared by the government of South Korea following the incident last Saturday (29.Oct.2022) in the city of Seoul, which left at least 149 dead in a Halloween event.