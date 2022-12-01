Memorial located in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul to remember the victims of the Halloween tragedy. / JEON HEON-KYUN / EFE

The South Korean authorities have issued this Thursday arrest warrants against four other police officers in the framework of the investigation into the tragedy that took place on October 29 in the Itaewon neighborhood, in Seoul, where almost 160 people died. .

The four officers have been identified as Lee Im Jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station in Itaewon; Park Sung Min, a former senior intelligence officer; Kim Jin Ho, former intelligence agent in Yongsan; and Song Byung Joo, a former senior emergency officer.

This is the first time that arrest warrants have been requested as part of the special investigation into the Halloween tragedy, which has shocked the country. Lee, for his part, has been accused of arriving late to the scene – about 50 minutes after the first warnings – according to information from the Yonhap news agency.

In addition, he has been accused of not taking the pertinent measures to control the large capacity after the first calls from those attending the emergency services. The team investigating what happened has indicated, on the other hand, that Park ordered an intelligence report to be suppressed given the alerts that he collected on security for the Halloween festivities.

He is the highest-ranking policeman among almost twenty agents who are being investigated as a result of the incident. Kim, for his part, has been accused of asking his subordinates to remove the report in question.