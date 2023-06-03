And the British “Sky News” network said in a report that the South Korean parliamentarian, Yu Sang Bum, told reporters that Leader Kim “looked tired and there were dark circles around his eyes during his public appearance on May 16.”

According to Sang Bum, the National Intelligence Agency estimated Kim’s weight at more than 140 kilograms, using artificial intelligence techniques, without mentioning more details about the nature of these programs, and how they came to know the weight of the North Korean leader.

The South Korean official indicated that an intelligence report suggested that Kim suffered from insomnia, as a great activity was monitored on the part of Pyongyang in the field of collecting information related to this health problem.

Sang Bum stated that the National Intelligence Agency also stated that it was closely monitoring the possibility of Kim falling into a vicious circle of greater dependence on alcohol and nicotine, as the North monitored the import of large quantities of foreign cigarettes and high-quality snacks, according to the South Korean “Yonhap” news agency. .

“Since the end of last year, scratches and bruises have been constantly observed on Kim’s hands and arms, suspected to be a combination of allergy and stress-induced dermatitis,” the deputy quoted the director of the intelligence agency as saying.

There was speculation about Kim’s health after he lost a lot of weight a few years ago, but his recent photos showed him gaining weight again, especially those taken with his daughter last month.