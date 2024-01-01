Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

In South Korea, troops are training together with the USA for a war with North Korea. Eliminating the enemy ruler in the north is an “option”.

Seoul – Although the weapons have been silent for decades, they are in accordance with international law North Korea and South Korea remains at war. There is currently no rapprochement in sight, quite the opposite. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un emphasized at the end of a party meeting lasting several days in the capital Pyongyang that his country no longer strives for unification with its southern neighbor.

Kim instead ordered his country's army to rearm and prepare for a war that could break out on the Korean peninsula “at any time,” North Korean state media reported on Sunday. The country must “sharpen its sword” in order to arm itself against the “danger of enemy maneuvers” – also with the participation of the USA.

South Korea is training to attack Kim Jong-un

Meanwhile, South Korea's government says the army is actively conducting exercises, Kim Jong Un to be removed from power by force. Defense Minister Shin Won-sik confirmed drills of so-called decapitation strikes in an interview with the TV station on Monday (January 1). MBN. Eliminating the ruler in the hostile north is an “option” – and that US nuclear weapons could be brought into the region.

Soldiers from South Korea and the USA during a joint exercise. © KIM HONG-JI/AFP

According to Shin, these exercises have been part of the country's deterrence strategy for years. But South Korea does not actually communicate attack plans publicly. “While it is difficult to speak openly about a decapitation strike, special operations forces from South Korea and the United States are conducting training this week,” Shin said. Secret military exercises with US special forces took place in December, according to the New York Post South Korea's Chief of General Staff was also there.

South Korea wants Kim Jong-un to live in fear

In 2017, one of Shin's predecessors in office, Song Young-moo, announced plans to create a “beheading unit.” This specializes in eliminating the North Korean leadership. Decapitation strikes are attacks on a country's political and military leadership structure.

According to a report by the New York Times From 2017, the unit includes, among other things, helicopters and planes that can bring and drop South Korean troops across the border at night, where they are then supposed to carry out attacks. “The best deterrent we can have – besides our own nuclear weapons – is to make Kim Jong-un fear for his life,” former General Shin told the newspaper in 2017. South Korea does not have its own nuclear weapons.

In the event of a nuclear provocation by South Korea and the USA, Kim threatened a nuclear strike in December. Seoul and Washington warned that such a nuclear strike would result in the end of Pyongyang's leadership.

South Korea's troops are conducting exercises to forcibly remove Kim Jong-un (m.), ruler in North Korea. © Uncredited/KCNA via KNS/dpa

North Korea wants to launch new satellites

Meanwhile, North Korea wants to expand its military capabilities to observe the USA from space and launch three more reconnaissance satellites in the new year. The USA and its partners South Korea, Japan and Australia imposed new sanctions on North Korea because of its first satellite launch in November. They accused Pyongyang of using technology related to its intercontinental ballistic missile program. (lrg/dpa)