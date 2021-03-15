South Korea In remote islands, a special publicity campaign: almost everything from houses to streets was painted purple

Migration the large cities had to fade the islands of Banwol and Bakj off the coast of South Korea.

The islands on the southwest coast of the country were now home to more than a hundred people.

The tourism authorities then developed a unique tourist attraction for the islands: almost all the houses and public structures were painted purple. The inhabitants of the islands were enthusiastic about the project and many of them are wearing the new emblem of the islands themselves.

Enthusiasm for the color came from the purple precious watch (Platycodon grandiflorus) flower.

“Old people like us live in exile here because all the young people left town,” says a resident of Bakji. Shin Deok-im, 79, the news agency Reuters.

“I’m glad to see the visiting young people and children in the village. They are all like grandchildren to me. ”

Tourism authorities have invested a total of more than 3.5 million euros in island painting since 2015.

Since 2019, the attraction has attracted nearly 500,000 tourists to the islands.

Also the inhabitants of the islands are enthusiastic about the publicity campaign: purple rice can be ordered from restaurants in the area and many wear purple clothing.

“In the morning, I dress from head to toe in purple, including my underwear and shoes,” said the 88-year-old Jung Soon-shim.

“It makes me happy.”