At least 37 people died and another 10 are missing due to the heavy rains that caused floods and landslides in South Koreaaccording to a new balance released this Sunday by the Government, while rescuers continued to fight to reach the people trapped in a flooded tunnel.

The Interior Ministry reported that the people died buried by landslides or after falling into an overflowing reservoir.

Most of the victims were residents of North Gyeongsang province. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, an underground tunnel in Cheongju, a town in that province, was flooded on Saturday morning, after the rising waters did not allow the people inside to escape.

Rescuers were trying to reach more than 10 cars trapped in the tunnel. As of Sunday, seven bodies had been recovered from the tunnel and divers were working tirelessly to search for more victims, according to the Interior Ministry.

“I’m hopeless, but I can’t leave,” a parent of one of those missing in the tunnel told Yonhap. “My heart breaks thinking about how painful it must have been for my son to be in the cold water,” she added.



Footage broadcast on local television showed a torrential rush of water from a nearby river that had overflowed its banks and flooded the tunnel, as rescuers struggled to use boats to reach the people inside.

They order evacuation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a trip abroad, held an emergency meeting with his aides on the government’s response to heavy rains and flooding, his office said. Earlier, he ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to minimize casualties.

In the worst-hit areas, “entire houses were swept away,” a rescue worker told Yonhap.. During the last three days, heavy rainfall flooded various parts of the country.

The authorities ordered the evacuation of more than 6,400 inhabitants of the central county of Goesan on Saturday morning, due to the danger of the dam that began to overflow and submerge nearby towns.

Floods have generated emergencies.

Some of the people who have been reported missing were swept away when a river burst its banks in North Gyeongsang province, the ministry said.

The rains also caused the suspension of rail service from 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT), except for bullet trains that will continue to operate with possible schedule adjustments, according to the Korea Railway Corporation.

