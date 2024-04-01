Seoul imposed sanctions against two Russian ships due to North Korea's nuclear program

South Korea imposed sanctions against two Russian ships due to alleged cooperation with the DPRK. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports Reuters.

It is clarified that the restrictions will affect the Lady R and Angara vessels due to their alleged involvement in the transportation of “military items between the Russian Federation and North Korea.” In addition, sanctions were imposed against two legal entities, Intellect LLC and Sodeystvie LLC, as well as their managers. According to Seoul, these organizations are connected with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

In December 2023, the South Korean authorities sharply expanded the list of products prohibited from being transported into Russia and Belarus. A total of 682 categories have been added to the updated list. In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Moscow reserves the right to retaliatory measures, and not necessarily of a symmetrical nature.