If the Biden administration were to get its wish, many more electronic chips would be manufactured in factories in, say, Texas or Arizona. They would then be shipped to partner countries, such as Costa Rica, Vietnam or Kenya, for final assembly and sent out into the world to power everything from refrigerators to supercomputers.

U.S. officials are trying to transform the global chip supply chain and are negotiating hard to do so. They argue that producing more of the tiny brains of electronic devices in the United States will help make the country more prosperous and secure.

A key part of the strategy is playing out outside the United States, where U.S. officials are working with partners to ensure that investments in the United States are more durable.

The administration wants to allay security concerns about China, which is ramping up its chip manufacturing while threatening Taiwan, a global hub for chip technology.

The administration is also seeking to establish new supply chains for green energy technology such as electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

Over the course of three years of the Biden administration, the United States has attracted $395 billion of investment in semiconductor manufacturing and $405 billion for green technology manufacturing, said Ramin Toloui, a professor at Stanford University in California.

Many of the companies investing in the U.S. are based in Asian countries known for their tech industries — Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, for example — and in Europe. One is SK Hynix, a South Korean chipmaker that is building a $3.8 billion factory in Indiana.

But for now, East Asian chip factories offer better technology, a larger pool of talented engineers and lower costs than American factories.

The governments of China, Taiwan and South Korea are also aggressively subsidizing their own chip industries.

U.S. officials are organizing studies in a variety of countries to see how infrastructure and workforce can be brought up to certain standards to ensure smooth operations.

Costa Rica, Indonesia, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines and Vietnam are now in the program.

Martijn Rasser, chief executive of Datenna Inc., a research firm, said this network of alliances was a strategic advantage the United States has over China.