South Korea entered into an agreement on government loans for the reconstruction of Ukraine

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance of South Korea agreed on the conclusion of an agreement with Ukraine on government loans for the reconstruction of the country. In the future, Kyiv will be provided with loans at a low interest rate within the framework of the South Korean state Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), reports RIA News.

The agreement was signed by the Korean Minister of Finance Chu Kyung-ho and the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko. According to the document, the fund will support South Korean companies that are engaged in the restoration of Ukraine.

Earlier, the size of Ukraine’s public debt became known. In January, it amounted to more than $17.9 billion (658.4 billion hryvnia). In June, Kiev proposed paying off debts “taken from Russia,” meaning Russian assets seized abroad.