South Korea, Halloween massacre, death toll has been updated to 156

New details about the Halloween massacre emerge from the capital of South Korea. Seoul police received multiple urgent reports of danger Saturday night, before the Itaewon killing spree resulted in the deaths of dozens of teenagers and 20-year-olds. The death toll has been updated to 156. Law enforcement knew that “a large crowd had gathered even before the incident occurred, indicating the urgency of the danger,” said National Police Chief Yoon Hee. -keun, defining “insufficient“the management of the information received. The last identified victim of the Halloween celebrations in the Asian metropolis is a 20-year-old South Korean, who was hospitalized in serious condition along with 29 other people.

For the first post-pandemic Halloween party it is estimated that about 100 thousand people had reached Itaewon, the nightlife district of Seoul. However, as this was not an “official” event with a designated organizer, neither the police nor the local authorities were handling the crowd.

The South Korean Minister of Interior and Security, Lee Sang-min, expressed apologies for the tragedy. The decision came amid growing controversy over the inadequate management of police and other government agencies, despite the expectation that a huge crowd would pour into the area. “As the minister of competent authorities, I offer my humble apologies to the people for the incident, even though the nation has unlimited responsibility for the safety of the people,” Lee said during a parliamentary session.

“There have been several reports to law enforcement that indicated the severity of the site just before the incident occurred,” said Commander Yoon Hee-keun, according to which there was an awareness that “a large crowd had gathered even before the accident occurred, indicating the urgency of the danger “. However, information management was “insufficient“, he continued.

South Korea has a strong track record of crowd control at demonstrations, with the number of officers often exceeding that of attendees. In the case of Halloween in Itaewon, there was no designated organizer, as people flocking to the area dispersed into the myriad of bars, clubs and restaurants of the narrow streets. Police reported that 137 officers had been deployed in Itaewon for Halloween, fewer than the 200 initially indicated, with another 6,500 engaged in a demonstration in Seoul attended by around 25,000 people.

The South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol he stated that the country urgently needs to improve its management system in the wake of the disaster because “the safety of people is paramount, regardless of whether or not there is an event organizer.” During a cabinet meeting, Yoon also asked to develop “cutting-edge digital capabilities”. The Seoul metropolis already has a real-time monitoring system that uses cell phone data to predict crowd size. On Saturday night, however, it was not activated, according to local media. And Itaewon district authorities did not deploy any security patrols, saying Halloween was considered “a phenomenon” rather than “a festival,” which would have instead required an official crowd control plan.

There is also the niece of a Republican US congressman from Ohio, Brad Wenstrup, among the victims of the Halloween massacre in Seoul. “Monica and I are grieving the loss of our granddaughter Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Wenstrup wrote in a statement. The 20-year-old, who was studying Nursing at the University of Kentucky, was in South Korea for a semester abroad. The other American killed was named Steven Blesi and was 20 years old. In all, 26 foreigners lost their lives in one of the worst massacres in the Asian country.

