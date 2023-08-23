South Korea has given its approval to Japan’s plan to gradually dump decontaminated radioactive water from the crashed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean., stating that no scientific or technical problems have been detected in the project.

Presidential spokesman Park Ku-yeon announced this decision during the South Korean spokeswoman’s daily press briefing. This coincides with the announcement of the specific date for the start of the spill, scheduled for next Thursday the 24th.

Despite this approval, Park warned that Seoul will demand an immediate halt to the spill if concentrations of radioactive material above international standards are detected in nearby waters. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The date of the first discharge of water was announced by Tokyo on Tuesday, three months after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delivered its assessment of the discharge plan. The IAEA indicated that the plan conforms to the agreed standards for this type of situation.

The operator has accumulated more than 1.3 million tons of radioactive water.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has set up an office in the vicinity of the nuclear plant in northeast Japan to monitor downloads that will take place for decades. The impact of these discharges is expected to be minimal in both human and environmental terms.

Talks between Japan and South Korea on monitoring the dumping plan have taken place in three rounds, after the leaders of both countries agreed to involve South Korean experts in monitoring.

Fukushima Daiichi currently houses more than 1.3 million tons of water made up of that used in the cooling process of damaged reactors and molten fuel after the 2011 nuclear accident, as well as rainwater leaks in its facilities. Although this water has gone through an exhaustive process to remove most of the radioactive elements, storage capacity is reaching its limit, leading Japan to opt for controlled discharges of the treated water.

Despite the IAEA’s approval and South Korea’s acceptance, the dumping measure has been the subject of criticism for more than a year. The South Korean central government dropped its most critical position after receiving IAEA endorsement. However, the opposition in South Korea continues to press against the spill, and citizen protests in rejection of the measure have been constant in the peninsular country.

