THE Rescuers in South Korea have recovered 13 bodies in a flooded road tunnel in the city of Cheongjuwhile the death toll from flash floods and landslides, caused by days of heavy rain in the country, has risen to at least 40.

The devastation drove the president Yoon Suk Yeol to warn that the climate crisis has made extreme weather a fact. “This type of extreme weather event will become more and more frequent… we need to take climate change as a fact and deal with it‘ said Yoon as he prepared to visit the flood-hit northern Gyeongsang province.

Yoon said the idea that extreme weather related to climate change is an anomaly and cannot be avoided “must be completely revised”, while calling for “extraordinary determination” to improve the country’s preparedness and response measures.