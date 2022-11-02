Seoul, South Korea.— The sirens of air attack sounded on Wednesday on an island of South Korea and the inhabitants were moved to underground shelters after North Korea shoot a dozen missiles in that direction and at least one fell near the tense maritime border between the two enemy countries.

South Korea responded quickly with pitches missile test.

The shooting took place hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the United States and South Korea “to pay the most terrible price in history”, in a revival of Pyongyang’s speech directed against the current military maneuvers carried out by South Korea and the United States and which it considers an invasion rehearsal.

The armed forces South Korea said North Korea fired more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts.

One of the missiles flew towards the South Korean island of Ulleung before landing in an area 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island.

South Korean forces later issued a air raid alert against the island, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean press published photos showing the residents heading to shelters underground.

The missile fell 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the maritime border between the two enemy nations. The place is located in international waters well to the south of the demarcation.

The South Korean military said it was the first time a North Korean missile had landed fairly close to the border demarcation since the two countries were divided in 1948.

“This is unprecedented and we will never tolerate it,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a separate statement.

In 2010, North Korea fired artillery at a South Korean island from the front line and allegedly torpedoed a South Korean navy ship. Both situations occurred off the western coast of the peninsula, resulting in 50 deaths.