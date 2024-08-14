The accessories for women Sold by some of the world’s most popular online shopping firms contained possible toxic substances, sometimes hundreds of times above acceptable levels, Seoul authorities said Wednesday.

Chinese giants like Shein, Temu and AliExpress have gained skyrocketing global popularity in recent years, offering a vast selection of fashion clothing and accessories at surprisingly low prices that help them compete with US titan Amazon.

This explosive growth led to increased scrutiny of its business practices and security standards, both in the European Union as in South Korea, where Seoul officials conducted weekly inspections of items sold through online platforms.

In the most recent one, they analyzed 144 products from Shein, AliExpress and Temu, and various products from all companies did not comply with legal regulations.

Shein shoes were found to contain significantly high levels of phthalates – chemicals used to make plastics more flexible – with a pair of shoes exceeding the legal limit 229 times.

It was also detected formaldehyde, a chemical commonly used in home building products, in Shein caps at a level twice the permitted threshold.

On the other hand, two bottles of Shein nail polish contained dioxane -a possible human carcinogen that can cause liver poisoning- at levels more than 3.6 times higher than the permitted limit and concentrations of methanol 1,4 times above the acceptable level.

In April, the EU included Shein in its list of digital companies that are large enough to be subject to stricter safety standards, including measures to protect customers from unsafe products, especially those that could be harmful to minors.

