A South Korean court has extended the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol up to 20 days, fearing it could destroy evidence in a criminal investigation into his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December.

Yoon became Wednesday the first South Korean president to be arrestedaccused of insurrection. The country’s investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to extend the detention after the president refused to be questioned.

The Seoul Western District Court has reported the approval of the extension of the arrest warrant requested by the Senior Officials Corruption Investigation Office (CIO). The reason was “concern that the suspect can destroy evidence», the court reported in a statement.

Under the new order, Yoon can remain detained up to 20 days. South Korean law requires a suspect arrested under a court order to undergo a physical examination, have a mugshot taken and wear a prison uniform.









Upon learning that Yoon’s detention had been extended, some of his supporters They broke into the court around three in the morning (1800 GMT on Saturday) and have caused material damage, in addition to attacking police officers and shouting the president’s name, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Live television showed a large contingent of police trying to suppress the protesters inside the building.

Until now, Yoon has refused to attend CIO interrogations. It is not clear if he will change his position after the extension of his detention.

The crime of insurrection Yoon could be charged with is one of the few from which a South Korean president does not enjoy immunity.

South Korea faces its worst political crisis in decadestriggered by Yoon’s brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3, which was rejected by Parliament.

Lawmakers impeached Yoon on Dec. 14, suspending his presidential powers.