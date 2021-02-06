South Korea on Saturday eased a ban on commercial activities outside the capital, Seoul, and allowed it to open its doors for another hour.

After using stringent testing and tracking to mitigate several previous waves of the Coronavirus without resorting to strict lockdowns, authorities have increasingly imposed strict social distancing rules while fighting the latest wave of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Chung Se Kyun said on Saturday that small business owners and self-employed people had reached their maximum tolerance under the restrictions.

Therefore, Chung added, stores outside the capital would be able to remain open until 10 pm.

But he said, “The restrictions of the closure at 9 pm are still the same in the capital area of ​​Seoul, where more than 70 percent of the total infections are concentrated and still face the risk of transmitting the virus.”

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recorded 393 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the total number of cases reported in South Korea to 80,524, in addition to 1,464 deaths.