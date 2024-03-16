South Korea | Doctors threaten mass layoffs, oppose the government's solution to the doctor shortage

Doctors are showing their support for trainee doctors who oppose the government's plan to increase the number of medical students.

in South Korea a number of doctors are threatening to quit their jobs as a show of support for the nearly month-long strike by medical trainees.

Thousands of medical trainees stopped work at the end of February to protest the government's reforms, which are meant to ease the shortage of doctors. The government plans to increase the number of medical students, which doctors fear will reduce the quality of services and education.

Supporters of the government's plan, on the other hand, say that doctors are trying to hold on to their salaries and social status.

The situation has plunged healthcare into a chaotic situation, and even urgent surgeries and treatments have been cancelled. However, according to the government, a full-blown crisis has not been reached, among other things, because military doctors have been sent to help.

A significant number of doctors have decided to announce their resignation from March 25 to show their support for the trainee doctors. There is no exact information on the number of people who sign up to quit.

South Korea the Ministry of Health announced earlier this week that negotiating the reforms is out of the question and that it will implement the reforms without hesitation. The government has ordered the medical trainees to return to work under the threat of legal action.

The government has revoked permits from those who defy the order, and has also offered incentives to those who have continued to work, among other things.

The government intends to increase the number of medical students by 2,000 starting next year, as it says the country has fewer doctors per capita than many other developed countries.

This week, the trainee doctors said they had submitted a letter to the International Labor Organization (ILO) asking it to take action. Medical trainees believe that the government is forcing them to work, but the government has denied the claim.

The reform has broad support among citizens. However, in a recent survey, a third of people wanted the government to start negotiations to resolve the situation.