South Korean police on Friday detained a man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in Daegu, causing panic among passengers, officials said.

The airport’s flight schedule showed the Airbus A321-200 landed safely at around 12:40 p.m. (0340 GMT), after leaving Jeju Island an hour earlier.

A Daegu fire department official said the nine passengers, all teenagers, were taken to hospital after suffering breathing problems.

A video clip broadcast by television, which was reported by a passenger, showed the moments before landing, with one of the doors open, the wind rushing through it, and passengers sitting near it.

The transport ministry said in a statement that the man who opened the door had been detained by police and authorities were investigating violations of air safety regulations.

A ministry official told Reuters that authorities are investigating whether Asiana followed protocols related to emergency exits.

An Asiana spokesman said the plane was on its way to landing in two or three minutes when the passenger seated next to the emergency exit opened a flap and pulled a handle, opening the door while the plane was about 200 meters from the ground.