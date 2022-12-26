About 30 flights were delayed in South Korea due to the invasion of North Korean drones. On Monday, December 26, the TV channel reports YTN with reference to the Ministry of Transport of the Republic.

In particular, the publication states that the arrivals and departures of flights at Seoul Gimpo Airport and at Incheon International Airport have been temporarily suspended.

“From 14:06 (08:06 Moscow time – Ed.) All flights were delayed at both airports – a total of about 20 domestic flights in Gimpo and about 10 flights on international routes in Incheon,” the TV channel reports.

The temporary cancellation of flights occurred after the crash of a light attack aircraft in South Korea in the province of Gangwon-do, which is associated with the appearance of North Korean drones.

Earlier on Monday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that drones were seen over South Korean territory in a number of areas as far as Seoul. The military signaled several times and fired warning shots. It was noted that the drones spotted around 10:25 (04:25 Moscow time).

South Korea has said that a North Korean drone has invaded the country’s airspace for the first time in five years. Prior to this, a North Korean drone was discovered in Gangwon Province in June 2017.