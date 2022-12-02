The ‘Tigres del Oriente’ achieved their epic day after overturning the deficit against the Portuguese, winning 2-1 in injury time and sealing their ticket to the World Cup finals, leaving Uruguay out. Kim Young-Gwon and Hwang Hee-Chan scored the goals.

Al Rayyan’s Education City was the scene of another blow in the World Cup: South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 after starting at a disadvantage and will have its place in the ‘play-offs’ of the championship.

During the first half, Portugal showed their credentials as the best team in the group from the start against an opponent who repeated their weaknesses in both areas. Those led by Fernando Santos struck at the dawn of the game.

After five minutes, Diogo Dalot climbed up the right wing, overflowed and assisted Ricardo Horta, who only had to push the ball into the six-yard box to open the ball.

However, as the minutes went by, Portugal felt the massive rotation (they made six changes to take advantage of the fact that classification was assured) and did not find fluidity when it came to handling the ball.

The opposite was the case for South Korea, which became strong from the tenure, but paid dearly for its offensive anemia and its lack of variants. Diogo Costa’s loitering against the box turned to scoring situations on 27 minutes, when Kim Young-Gwon found a loose ball after a corner kick and made it 1-1.

With just a few advances from his figure, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese were able to reach Kim Seung-gyu’s area, but without too much danger.

