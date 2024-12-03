Go on live the last hour of tension in South Korea after declaring its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, martial law in a surprise televised speech to the nation, with international reactions and protests outside Parliament today.

19:22 The United States hopes that the “political dispute” will be resolved in accordance with the “rule of law” The United States has said it feels “great concern” about South Korea after the president, Yoon Suk Yeol, declared martial law on Tuesday and hopes that the situation will be resolved respecting the “rule of law,” declared the deputy secretary of state. , Kurt Campbell. “We follow recent developments in the Republic of Korea with great concern” and hope that “any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,” Campbell said.

19:17 Internet services are working again As reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, it has notified that the country’s largest web portal, Daum, is now functioning normally after having suffered significant interruptions. Other pages have also reported the same problem after the declaration of martial law.

19:01 Protests at the doors of Parliament A crowd has gathered in the streets near the Korean Parliament to protest against the president’s measure.

18:55 President Yoon promises to quickly “normalize the country” Although President Yoon promises to “normalize the country” quickly, he has been met with an outburst of rejection because South Koreans do not understand such a drastic measure, which returns them to the era of dictatorship. To justify it, it is based on the fact that the opposition has presented 22 impeachment motions against government officials since its inauguration in May 2022, according to the Yonhap news agency. Since the constitution of the XXII National Assembly in June, the opposition has carried out ten impeachment attempts. For this reason, he accused the rival forces of generating an “unprecedented” situation, hindering the work of the Executive. Additionally, he criticized the reduced budget bill passed fast-track by the opposition, believing its reductions undermine the essential functions of his Government, especially public safety. Yoon accuses the Democratic Party of using budget bills and impeachment motions to protect its leader, Lee Jae-myung, who himself faces several trials, Pablo M. Díez reports.

18:48 The National Assembly tries to overturn martial law South Korea’s National Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to block President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law. “Of the 190 present, 190 in favor, I declare that the resolution calling for the lifting of emergency martial law has been approved,” said the president of the National Assembly, Woo Won-shik. There are 300 seats in the assembly, but the president has disabled the legislative branch.

18:19 Four decades of the last martial law The last time martial law was declared in South Korea was in 1980, a year after the assassination of dictator Park Chung Hee, which brought with it a wave of protests in May of that year to democratize the country that were widely repressed and left According to some sources, close to 2,000 dead. Seven years later, the first direct elections were held in South Korea, considered the closest in history until in 2022, Yoon, of the People’s Power Party, won by a meager 0.7 margin over Lee Jae Myung, the opposition leader who now asks the population to take to the streets to protest this martial law.

18:17 The won plummets 1.99% against the dollar The South Korean won plummeted this Tuesday against the dollar by 1.99% at 4:40 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, while, in the opposite direction, the US currency has been strengthened against its Asian pair by 2.32%, to 1,436.56 won (0.96 euros).

18:12 First international reactions The United States stated this Tuesday that it is “closely” monitoring the situation in South Korea, whose president Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law after accusing the opposition of being “anti-state forces” who want to “overthrow the regime.” “The administration is in contact with the ROK government and is closely monitoring the situation,” a National Security Council spokesperson said. For his part, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has asked his citizens who plan to travel to the Asian country to stay informed about how the situation is developing. «We are closely following developments in South Korea. “We advise all British citizens to follow UK travel advice for updates and follow the advice of local authorities,” the Prime Minister’s deputy spokesman Keir Starmer told reporters.

18:00 This was the president’s speech, which caught everyone by surprise

17:59 What is the martial law declared by the president of South Korea? Martial law will allow President Yoon to restrict basic freedoms, such as the freedom of the press and assembly, and ban political parties and the activities of the National Assembly, as well as curtail the government’s powers of the courts. Precisely, Yoon has made this controversial decision after the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, fast-tracked a reduced budget bill in a parliamentary committee and presented impeachment motions against the attorney general and the auditor. state.

South Korean troops are trying to storm Parliament after the approval of the martial law blockade, according to images shown on television.