12/03/2024



Updated at 3:16 p.m.





The president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeoldeclared this Tuesday the martial law with the aim of “eradicate pro-North Korea forces” and guarantee “the freedom and happiness” of the South Korean population. The measure comes in the midst of an increase in tension between the two countries following the rapprochement between Pyongyang and Moscow that has been taking place in recent months.

Yoon, who has addressed the country to announce the adoption of this emergency measure, has indicated that martial law is necessary to “protect the constitutional order”. The territory has technically remained at war with North Korea since the 1950s, when the parties agreed to an armistice that ended the fighting in the absence of a peace treaty.

The measure has led to Ministry of Defense to call a emergency meeting with the main commanders and senior officials of the Armed Forces. The meeting will take place in the next few hours and the measures to follow will be outlined, according to information collected by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Subsequently, the authorities will give the necessary instructions to the different State security agencies and bodies to strengthen their capacities in the midst of an emergency. The situation has led the government Democratic Party to urgently call a plenary session in Parliament.