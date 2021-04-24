South Korea contracts with Pfizer for 40 million doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine

South Korea said on Saturday that it has signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, amid fears of a jump in cases in the country.

And she said in a statement, this brings its current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses.

In total, it has contracted 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

“The government has obtained sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate nearly 100 million people … double the entire population of South Korea,” Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said in a press briefing.