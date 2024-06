In Vietnam, Putin said that if South Korea supplies weapons to Ukraine, “he won’t like the response.” | Photo: Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS

South Korea said it will evaluate the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine after Russia this week signed a mutual defense agreement with North Korea. In response to Seoul, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that this measure would be “a big mistake”.

This week, during Putin’s visit to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, the two leaders signed a commitment to “mutual defense” if the other country is attacked.

The South Korean government reacted and said it is “planning to reconsider the issue of providing arms support to Ukraine”, according to information from the France-Presse agency.

Seoul has sent humanitarian aid to Ukrainians since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022 and has imposed sanctions against Moscow, but has not sent weapons to Kiev’s forces.

“Any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps strengthen North Korea’s military capabilities is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” said South Korean National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin.

“Russia’s violation of the resolution and support for North Korea will inevitably have a negative impact on the South Korea-Russia relationship,” Chang added.

At a press conference in Vietnam, where he traveled after visiting North Korea, Putin threatened the Seoul government.

“If South Korea supplies weapons to Ukraine, it will not like the response. I hope they don’t do that, it would be a big mistake,” said the Russian dictator.