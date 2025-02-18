The South Korean government has confirmed that the Chinese artificial intelligence application Deepseek You have been sending users from its users to Bytedance, the company that owns Tiktok. This revelation reinforces concerns about the security of personal information that has led to the suspension of the platform in the country on Monday.

The South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said Deepseek has been collecting and transferring data Without explicit consent of users. According to the regulator, the application did not provide clear information about how and for what purpose the information was shared with third parties.

The decision of the South Korean Executive occurs one day after the country prohibited the use of Deepseek at the state level, aligning with other nations that have restricted the use of Chinese applications of AI for security reasons. Local media have indicated that is the first time that a national authority officially confirms Data leak from this platform to an external company.

The Deepseek case revives the global debate on the privacy of data in Chinese origin applications. In the past, Tiktok has been subject to research and restrictions in various countries for similar fears. Given this situation, the South Korean authorities have recommended citizens to avoid the use of the application until the total scope of data filtration is clarified.