In the Al Janoub stadium everything was a drama. Ghana suffered it first, due to its particular trauma with the penalties when it came across Uruguay, and in the end the tragedy reached the Charrúas. South Korea’s victory over Portugal in discount (2-1) ruined the South Americans and consummated one of the World Cup failures. The Portuguese and Asians pass to the round of 16, in this order.

Uruguay had the entire second part canching, letting time pass, confident that his victory would be good for the Portuguese in the other part of Doha. But, in reality, they were only separated from the void by a goal from South Korea, which was leveling. And the ground opened under his feet in ’84 with Hee-chan’s target at Education City. Victory for Korea and total turnaround in the group. The Uruguayans were going to need a little more. The gap at the start of the second half in the two games still left them a margin of 10 minutes ahead and the advantage of a ragged match because if they needed one, Ghana was desperately looking for two for a saving draw. A street runner that ended up with both of them in the ditch.

Luis Suárez was crying on the bench and an incredulous Diego Alonso’s heart was coming out of his mouth. Cavani had it with a header from point-blank range, Maxi tried from outside and at the last second Nicolás de la Cruz tried with a free kick. A drama that ended with the referee leaving almost at a run, fleeing from some Uruguayans out of his mind who demanded two penalties (one of them, Darwin Núñez, he consulted on the monitor). This is how the double world champion (1930 and 1950) died, who started the tournament badly and closed it worse, beaten from a distance. His only two goals and a single victory were not enough for him. Neither did his improvement in the game. Sad epilogue for people like Luis Suárez, Cavani or Godín.

The first to cry was Ghana. So much was said in the run-up to the outcome of the 2010 quarterfinals that it took a quarter of an hour for the game to suddenly go back 12 years. In South Africa, the black stars went to ruin in the cruelest way: they missed a penalty (Asamoah Gyan) in the last minute of extra time after Luis Suárez cleared a goal with his hands done, and then they ended up losing their lives in the decisive round from 11 meters. Africa had never been so close to a semifinal. A stick for the whole continent. The desire for revenge in Qatar was so evident that it was chewed on in all corners of the Ghanaian delegation. And after 15 minutes, fate prepared the dish that they craved so much. Rochet badly cleared a shot from Jordan Ayew and on the rebound he ran over Kudus. The executioner was Andre Ayew, Jordan’s brother. And the history of the country fell on him again. He pointed to his right, skipped over, and Rochet denied him. Trauma and a half.

Two goals from Arrascaeta

The ruling had even more catastrophic effects for Otto Addo’s team, a calamity in defensive matters, one escape route after another. No one got more out of it than Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Flamengo’s attacking midfielder, the great new start for a Diego Alonso who was shaken in the preview inside and outside the national team after two first null performances. Mathematics forced him to win (and wait) and finally he was encouraged to introduce something more edged. He sacrificed Vecino (he turned to him after half an hour due to Bentancur’s injury) and gave a reel to this midfielder with an attacking soul who combs the entire front and who was so demanded from outside.

Ghana was a continuous shake. First Salisu lost it as a schoolboy, although he was still able to make amends on the line after Darwin Núñez’s attempt. But the second nonsense in a row was too much for the Ghanaian body. He handed the ball back to Uruguay, Núñez put it inside the area and two defenders, one after the other, tied a knot in unison. A mess. The goalkeeper still touched Suárez’s shot and Arrascaeta vented the Charrúas on the line. And after five minutes, a Uruguayan combination up front was also signed by Arrascaeta with a magnificent shot: 2-0.

The first half ended with a singular image: all the Ghanaian players gathered in the center before heading to the changing rooms and Oddo’s talk. On the way back, the Ayew brothers were no longer there. Sulemana and Bukari entered in their place. Urged by necessity, the changes agitated the Africans, who dispensed with Iñaki Williams with 20 minutes to go. Rochet was required and Uruguay, without fanfare, made several occasions against an opponent who was uncovering behind. Olivera, Valverde (another gray game) and a controversial action with Núñez inside the area brought Uruguay’s third closer. The one who would have saved him. But it did not fall and the day led to a catastrophic outcome for both. Above all, for the South Americans, for heraldry and because for an hour they believed they were in the round of 16. His sentence was Korean,

