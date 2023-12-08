A resolution was adopted in Seoul and called on the DPRK to stop military cooperation with the Russian Federation

The South Korean Parliament called on Russia and North Korea to stop military cooperation, writes RIA News.

On Friday, December 8, the National Assembly of Korea, during the last meeting of the autumn session, adopted a resolution calling on Moscow and Pyongyang to stop contacts in the military sphere. As noted in Seoul, the document was adopted by a simple majority of 138 votes. The bill was introduced on October 17. Its authors are ten members of the pro-presidential “Civil Force”.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to accusations by the United States and its allies against Russia of military-technical cooperation with North Korea. The diplomat called such accusations unfounded and unsubstantiated, in the style of highly likely. The Foreign Ministry representative advised critics of Russia to “look in the mirror more often before teaching others.”