South Korea has eased measures requiring the wearing of masks in public places after the decline in infections with Covid-19, but many people have not yet abandoned them due to infections with the more prevalent Omicron strain.

The authorities canceled orders to wear masks in public places on Monday, in the latest step to ease restrictions on social distancing, and took the measure even in the presence of opposition from the transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who described the decision as premature.

Most people were seen wearing masks in the crowded streets of Seoul’s Kwanamun district, which houses government headquarters and large companies, saying that this protective device makes them feel more comfortable.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency recorded 2,084 new cases of the virus on Sunday, with infections continuing to decline from a peak of 620,000 in mid-March.

Residents are still required to wear masks in buildings and during events attended by 50 people or more in open spaces such as concerts and sports stadiums.