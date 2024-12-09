This has been confirmed to Korean legislators by a commissioner from the Ministry of Justice.

Updated at 08:09h.





The South Korean Ministry of Justice reported this Monday that it has imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol while the Police investigate him for insurrection for his controversial declaration of martial law.

At a parliamentary hearing, a lawmaker asked whether Yoon, accused of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law on Tuesday, had been banned from leaving the country. “Yes, that’s true,” responded Bae Sang-up, commissioner of immigration services at the Ministry of Justice.

[INFORMACIÓN EN DESARROLLO]