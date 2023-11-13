South Korea said that Seoul, at the request of the United States, will continue to help Ukraine

Seoul will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine at the request of the American side, said South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik. He is quoted TASS.

“The United States asked South Korea to provide additional assistance to Ukraine. To this I replied that the Republic of Korea will continue to provide assistance and support,” the head of the defense department replied when asked whether South Korean arms and ammunition were supplied to Ukraine at the request of the United States.

Previously, South Korea increased its weapons production due to Western supplies to Ukraine. The United States and its allies sent Ukraine most of their artillery and ammunition stocks, but quickly realized that their military industry was ill-prepared to quickly replenish the arsenal. This is where South Korea has come to the rescue, with arms sales more than doubling in 2022.